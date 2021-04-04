Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 1, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 1, 2021:

Land, Timothy Wade Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rubio, Jose Perez – Possession of Marijuana and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Edwards, Billy Charles – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Appear

Addison, Eric Rayshon – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Collins, Douglas Alan – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Simmons, Robert Delma – Theft of Property from Grave/Human Corpse/Military Marker

Ozuna, Viviano Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Walker, Alicha Marie – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rey, Justin Leonard – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Wilkins, Kade Wesley – Aggravated Assault, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Barton, Christopher Scott – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Oclair, Clifford Scott – Theft of Property

Schattel, Shannon Dewayne – Revocation of Community Supervision-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

