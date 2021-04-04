Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 1, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 1, 2021:

  • Land, Timothy Wade Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Rubio, Jose Perez – Possession of Marijuana and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Edwards, Billy Charles – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Appear
  • Addison, Eric Rayshon – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Collins, Douglas Alan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Simmons, Robert Delma – Theft of Property from Grave/Human Corpse/Military Marker
  • Ozuna, Viviano Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Walker, Alicha Marie – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Rey, Justin Leonard – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Wilkins, Kade Wesley – Aggravated Assault, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Barton, Christopher Scott – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Oclair, Clifford Scott – Theft of Property
  • Schattel, Shannon Dewayne – Revocation of Community Supervision-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Addison, Eric Rayshon
  • Collins, Douglas Alan
  • Edwards, Billy Charles
  • Land, Timothy Wade Jr.
  • Oclair, Clifford Scott
  • Ozuna, Viviano Jr.
  • Reed, Andrea Lenay
  • Rey, Justin Leonard
  • Rubio, Jose Perez
  • Schattel, Shannon Dewayne
  • Simmons, Robert Delma
  • Walker, Alicha Marie
  • Wilkins, Kade Wesley

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.