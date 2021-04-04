Brenda Kay Simpson-Welch, 66, of Pointblank, Texas passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021. She was born on Thursday, May 27, 1954 in Jasper, Texas. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Welch, parents, Morris and Gertie Simpson. Left to cherish her memory is her loving children, Teresa Earlene Seward, Calvin Glen Seward and wife Heather, Darla Kay McClure and husband Allan; sisters, Debra Hibbard and husband Daniel, Annie Christine Gordon and husband Jessie; brothers, Morris Glen Simpson, Jr and wife Patricia, Marvin Eli Simpson, Melvin Earl Simpson and wife Mary; grandchildren, Chris Mercer, Trey Seward, Shay Seward, Adrian Standley and husband Pete, Alexis Seward, Drayton McNew, David McNew and wife Jovi, Reanna McClure, and Savanna McClure; bonus granddaughter Elizabeth Hight; great-granddaughter, Lydia Hight; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and treasured friends.

