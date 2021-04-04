David Leon Clement, 65, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021. He was born on Saturday, February 11, 1956 in Winshire, Texas to Otis Clement and Rose May Istre (La Moyea) Clement, both of whom have preceded him in death. David was also preceded in death by his daughter, Alicia Michele Clement, brother, Melvin Clement. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Marian Clement; children, Ashley Jenkins and husband Jeff, Nathan Clement; brother, Glynn Clement and wife Poly; sisters, Kathy Bertrand, Belinda Rigsby and husband Norman; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for David will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for David will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Interment for David will immediately follow at Brookside Memorial Park. Rev. Ronnie Culbert officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Jason Gill, Roy Amador, Jason Waits, Luke Clement, Taylor Cooper, and Richard Lee.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Tyler and Mike Emery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

