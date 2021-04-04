Judy Laverne Willis Nugent, 68, passed away unexpectedly at her home, in Mont Belvieu, Texas on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Judy was born on January 7, 1953, in Lecompte, Louisiana to Elbert and Gracie Willis. Judy spent 30 years of her life with her best friend and husband, Mike Ashworth. She was a 20 plus year, an employee of S&B Construction.

Judy was a dedicated partner, daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. She was such a kind soul and was always willing to help anyone in need.

Judy is survived by her mother, Gracie Willis; partner, Mike Ashworth; sons, Tony Nugent and Michael Devin Ashworth and Tabitha; daughters, Brandi Nugent and Leslie Ashworth; grandchildren, Ginger Nugent, Hailey Grandstaff, Harley Nelson, Bryan Ashworth, Anabelle Ashworth, Collin Ashworth, and Reagan Ashworth; sisters, Mae Lewis and Shana, and Kay Carter and James; brother, Mike Willis and Lisa; and a host of extended family and friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her father, Elbert “Chicken” Willis; great-granddaughter, Addilyn Grace; and grandparents, Leonard and Margaret Wright.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Floyd McFarland, Shanna Brown, Kevin Ashworth, Peter Ashworth, Collin Ashworth, and Devon Ashworth.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Monday, April 5, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 2pm, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Peniel Baptist Church, 55 Peniel Loop, Glenmora, Louisiana 71443, with Pastor Courtlend “Jr.” Stokes, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Calcasieu, Louisiana.

We ask that you please continue to observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event, you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Corona Virus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control by visiting cdc.gov

