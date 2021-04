The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 3, 2021:

Owens, Patrick Darren – Driving While Intoxicated

Tillison, Gerald Wamond Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawfully Carrying Handgun

Martinez Serrano, Jacobo – Criminal Trespass and Possession of Marijuana

