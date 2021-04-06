Gene Marshall Hale, age 80, of New Caney, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021. He was born January 30, 1941 in Corinth, Mississippi to parents M.M and Rebecca Hale who preceded him in death along with his grandson, Michael Leon Hale, Jr.; and brothers, George Hale, Newt Hale.

Gene enjoyed fishing, watching westerns, and tinkering around the house.

Survivors include his children, Linda Moore, Ronnie Gene Hale, and Robert Hale; grandchildren, Jared Hale, Zack Hale, Colby Gene Hale, and Taylor Hale; sister, Catherine Jackson and husband Jimmy; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

