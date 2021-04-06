Jamie Renee Richards-Hogland, age 22 of Conroe, Texas passed away Friday, April 2, 2021. She was born October 22, 1998 in Beaumont, Texas to parents Jason Richards and Jessica Hogland. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Johnie and Dora Hogland, Mary Johnson, and Martin Dexter Richards; and aunt, Gayle Seton.

Survivors include her parents, Eddie and Jessica Hogland, and Jason Richards; sisters, Jenna and husband Dylan Rogers, Kristen and husband Jerard Lott; brothers, Trey Hogland, Jonathan Hogland and wife Monica, Cody Hogland and wife Jessica, and Remington Richards; grandparents, David and Theresa Johnson, and Linda McCroskey; great-grandparents, Charles and Carol Adams, and Cleburne Johnson; aunts and uncles, Donald and Nancy Catchings, Bill Seton, Dale Hogland, David Alan and Ecko Johnson (Eli and Silas), Wayne Adams, Lori Ann Page, Kathy and Larry Delcambre (Mandy), Donald Johnson, Tami and Foyce Winn, Patti and Jay Daws; nieces, Maddie, Zaylea Lott, LillyAnn and Hazel Hogland, and Lakynn Rogers; nephews, Harlee Spann, Lil Jonathan and Gunner Hogland, Zeke Lott, and Landynn Rogers; along with many other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

