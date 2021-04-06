Ada Marie Russell Villadsen, 62, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Webster, Texas. She was born on July 25, 1958, in Galveston County, Texas, to the late Frank and Pauline Mary McDaniel Lesser. Ada graduated from Woodville High School (formerly John Henry Kirby High School), in Woodville, Texas, the class of 1976. She later attended cosmetology school where she earned her license and worked as a hairdresser for many years.

Ada was an outgoing woman who was so full of life. She was fun to be around, funny to a fault, a “hoot” so to speak. Ada was also a loving and very devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She pursued many interests, some of which included watching television, her enormous rock garden, plant gardening, and taking care of her beloved cat “K.C.”. But most of all, Ada enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her daughter whom she considered her best friend, her family, and grandchildren who meant so much to her. Ada was dedicated in her faith and loved the Lord. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ada was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings Walter, Debbie, and Ginny. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children Ashley Shafer and husband Greg Hager of Dayton, and Cody Pigott and wife Tina of Baytown; her grandchildren Hasten, Hannah, Paige, Christian, Austin, Carson, and Chandlier; her sister Paula Knight-Wornell and husband Lee of Lumberton; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2pm until 4pm, on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton.

