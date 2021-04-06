Deputy constable, a Huffman resident, arrested on drug and money laundering charges

A Harris County deputy constable has been charged with conspiring with his girlfriend to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery.

A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment April 1 against Alexsander S. Reyes, 47, and his girlfriend, Priscilla Yvette Cervantes, 44, both of Huffman. They were taken into custody today and are expected to make their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The indictment alleges Reyes laundered what he believed was $350,000 in drug proceeds over a four-month-period. At the time of the offense, Reyes was a deputy constable with Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

Reyes and his girlfriend are charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine. If convicted, they face a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison as well as a possible $10 million maximum fine. Reyes also faces up to 20 years if convicted of either of the two counts of money laundering.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of Harris County Constable Precinct 1 as part of the FBI Houston Law Enforcement and Border Corruption Task Force, which includes the Houston Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carolyn Ferko and Heather Winter are prosecuting the case.

