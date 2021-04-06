Dayton City Council candidates share their ideas on growth and challenges in Chamber-hosted forum

The Dayton Chamber of Commerce hosted a political forum on Monday night at the Dayton Community Center for candidates for Dayton City Council. In the upcoming May 1 election, there will be four candidates seeking Position 5 and two seeking Position 4.

Of the six candidates, only five were in attendance – Alvin Burress, Jose S. Hernandez and Valorie Barton for Position 5, and Andy Conner and DG Bubba Graves for Position 4. Candidate Janette Goulder-Frick, who is running for Position 5, attempted to join the conversation by Zoom but those efforts failed. Conner is the incumbent for Position 4 and Burress is a former councilman. Graves, Hernandez, Barton and Goulder-Frick have not served on council previously but have worked in other capacities in the Dayton community.

In order to provide a fair assessment of the forum for all candidates, Bluebonnet News is providing their responses to five of the questions that were posed by Chamber Director Jessica Sims. Each candidate was timed as they responded to the questions. Their responses are listed in the order in which they were made during the forum.

Dayton Chamber Director Jessica Sims acts as a moderator for a political forum for Dayton City Council candidates on Monday, April 5.

Andy Conner and Bubba Graves are vying for Position 4 on the Dayton City Council in the upcoming May 1 election.

What are your top priorities and how would you ensure that you dedicated enough time to your council duties if elected?

ANDY CONNER: That’s a great question. My top priorities would be infrastructure. We have an infrastructure that has been getting a lot of work for many years and it has been neglected by folks in the past. I think a top priority of mine is to see the roads improved. We are working on that and we have a plan in place for that. As far as dedicating enough time, I have had 100 percent attendance in every single council meeting I’ve been asked to attend, and that’s not just the past 12 months, that’s the past seven to eight special city council meetings. I am there early. I am usually one of the first city council members there. I think my track records speaks for itself. Another issue for me is taxes. I know we raised taxes this past session, but we didn’t raise them nearly to what the state allows. We raised them to keep the maintenance and operation budget going and that was it really it. I guess parlaying into that is to bring businesses in. As a DCDC advisory board member, we are bringing businesses in so we can not put so much of a tax burden on housetops.

Currently I am retired, so that’s all I got is time. I can pretty much be a full-time councilman. My priorities would be working on infrastructure and trying to develop Dayton. I think there are many, many issues that is not being moved forward on and we need to look at. Andy is well aware of those things being that he is an incumbent and has been on the city council. A lot of mine are just opinions but I think we need to look at traffic. I live on the north side of Dayton. To go to south side will make me 30-40 minutes to get there. I was raised here, and I could be across the county in 45 minutes years ago, much less to get across town. I just want to move forward with whatever comes up and support them, and try to introduce new ideas. ALVIN BURRESS: Those are all good points and we’ve been dealing with infrastructure for years here. I believe that is one of the most important things we need to follow through with. We have the luxury of councils before and here recently who have made plans for that infrastructure. One of the most important things to me is, and Andy was talking about it, our tax dollars. The tax dollar is not an easy thing to achieve to make everybody happy. The most important thing we need to have is economic development. Retail will help relax the burden on rooftops when it comes to tax dollars. With the plans that have been laid forward with the Unified Development Code, the Downtown Revitalization that we’ve done in the past, I think we will move that forward. That’s one of the most important things to me and always has been, as well as I am kind of a proponent for all the city employees and the staff. It’s important that we take care of them and make sure they are treated fairly with honesty and integrity. That’s very important to me personally. Can I dedicate my time to the council? I know it’s a full-time job and it’s the same for everyone else who sits on the council. It takes dedication, patience, perseverance, and sacrifice. That’s the hardest thing for a person who sits in that position or in any kind of position of that manner. It’s a sacrifice.

: The things I would like to change are community-based programs. I want the community more involved. Decision making. I would like to add more representation to our council (inaudible). In terms of me being able to manage it, I manage people. I am a part time student. My calendar is my best friend. I am very good at deadlines. I am very efficient person. I am very level-headed. (inaudible) VALORIE BARTON: My top priority I think would be, to piggyback off of Andy and Alvin, who both of these gentlemen have experience. This city council thing would be new to me, but I am up for the challenge. Being that I recently moved back to Dayton, I noticed that I have to travel out of town to buy items and I see a lot of tax dollars leaving Dayton. I would like to see those dollars stay here or have corporations or big companies come here. Also that we can bring in those tax dollars that are being spent in Baytown or somewhere else. Also with that, not just bringing in companies that will help us progress but ensuring that those positions/jobs created pay well and meets the needs of the people of Dayton. As far as my time, I have time on my hands. Years before I wanted to do this but couldn’t because of my schedule. I am here now and can dedicate as much time as I need to. I am one who burns the midnight oil. I don’t sleep so I have plenty of time.

How would you increase communication and engagement with Dayton ISD, including student education and participation in the City of Dayton government?

JOSE HERNANDEZ: I think social media is a really great tool. [inaudible]

I think social media is a really great tool. [inaudible] VALORIE BARTON: That’s kind of an interesting question. As Jose said, social media. I am kind of from the old school, but I am progressive when it comes to communication. I think there are programs, and I’ve seen it in other cities, where they engage the city council by participating with the school district, to be aware of what’s going on in the city. As fair as engagement, I would like to see a junior student council and junior city council, where you have the students and can bring them in and educate them on the guys that’s before them. And when their time is up, trust me, kids are very well aware of what’s going on. It’s just that they need the structure and guidance and the tools to use those. As far as the education, I am big on education and I think we should all be involved. I should be able to give my time to the school where it’s needed and where I am asked if there is something I specialize in or have a strong sense of, I hold things near and dear to my heart, so it’s all about time and what are you willing to give up and being open mind and seeing the world a little different. Engagement is something that when you take the two and put them together. I believe it can happen.

Like Alvin, I think they do a really good job as of today in communicating and working with the students, the interns, and the things we do have going. As far as increasing communication, the city council will have to work hand in hand with the school. As issues come up, that we present it to the city or school district to be an open forum. That’s the only thing I can suggest – communicating between the school board and the city council. If they have any input, I think that should be coming from the public through one or the other – email or whatever. That’s about all I can say. ANDY CONNER: Like Alvin was saying, the intern program at the city is very robust. We’ve actually hired students from the internship program into full-time or parti-time employment. I think we could expand on that. I think we mainly focused on social media and that sort of thing. We can improve on that and maybe invite the student government body into city council meetings. Get them involved as their governing body. The internship program, as it stands right now, is very good. Can it be improved? Yes, sure. As far as the communication with the school board, I think Theo and Jessica [Johnson], our superintendent, have a great working relationship. As it stands now, I personally know several members of the school board and we talk informally about things that are influencing both the city and the school district. I think any kind of communication should be open. It’s a good thing now but it could be better.

What ideas do you have to improve the quality of life in the city of Dayton and to ensure that all city services, amenities, and programs are inclusive and equitable for all Dayton residents?

ANDY CONNER: As far as amenities for Dayton residents, I was a big proponent of the feasibility study, and now we are actually laying fiber in the ground for the Daynet fiber program. That’s going to be a really big thing for the city of Dayton and maybe people don’t realize that yet. It’s almost 10 times faster than anything you can get in outlying areas of Dayton. We are working on that in phases and eventually we will be offering that to everyone in the City of Dayton at a reasonable price. As far as the amenities being equitable for everyone, we are really kind of spread out right now. Our goal is to create a footprint of Dayton in a circle and not the spider’s web like it currently is. It takes times and money to do that. It’s a question of using money wisely in getting those city services out to folks in the outlying communities who maybe don’t have them right now. As far as other amenities, I would like to see more green spaces in town. That’s one thing we are working on right now. Using the Unified Development Code, as [City Manager] Theo [Melancon] was saying, to get folks to increase the aesthetics of the city. We don’t want it to be a concrete jungle. Those are a couple of things we are working on right now.

How do you plan to balance Dayton’s growth and infrastructure needs with business and residents’ desire to lower taxes?

ALVIN BURRESS: We have to bring in more retail. We have to make sure we are responsible with that growth and when developers or manufacturers come in that we hold them to the T, and understand exactly what they want, to make sure we do it by the law and the guidelines the state has to make sure we don’t let anything slide by. No shortcuts. The only way we are going to help with the taxes within this community, or the county for that matter, is to take out all the roadblocks because we need more development here. It all keys with economic development. You have to really get out there and do the work, work with the city manager, do the studying and do the homework, and really pay attention because the little details really make a bigger difference on any kind of taxes we are going to try and improve on. The ultimate responsibility for that is proper economic development growth and making sure we follow the guidelines, be responsible and transparent.

So like I mentioned, I am [inaudible]. It’s a privilege to be here and be a part of this community. VALORIE BARTON: As I stated earlier about bringing in other businesses, like retail stores, manufacturers, corporations into Dayton that will help offset the tax burden for the taxpayers. They come in, they do their due diligence, the … we could come down on the citizens of Dayton’s taxes. [inaudible] We must do that by following the city, state, local and federal guidelines with whatever programs we bring in, or whatever companies, manufacturers or retailers to come into the city of Dayton. The citizens of Dayton will have money to put back into Dayton as well.

What are your thoughts about Dayton’s future growth plans and the impact of projects, for example, the Grand Parkway, will have on existing businesses and residences?

ANDY CONNER: I think the Grand Parkway is going to alleviate some traffic, which was its intention in the first place. I think it’s going to be good for our traffic flow in Dayton by diverting some traffic both to the north and south of us. I think it’s going to give us more exposure. Along with that comes development. You can’t stop the development. You can’t stop the growth, but you can hope to harness it and use it to your advantage. I hope it also brings a lot of exposure to Dayton. To be effective in this job, you can’t bury your head in the sand. You have to embrace growth. It all comes back to taxes at the end of the day, to alleviate the taxes on housetops and put that more on the people who are making money from their property.

I’m not exactly sure how the GP is going to play into the growth of Dayton. I don’t think it’s going to hurt. I think it’s going to help. What I see, and I don’t have a solution to it. Dayton is a bedroom community basically. A lot of the people, I would say the biggest majority, travel south or west. Somehow, we have to entice them to come to Dayton to spend their money. If you are traveling from Deer Park to Mont Belvieu, and anywhere down there, what right now do we have to entice them to come into Dayton and go to Brookshires to buy a loaf of bread.? That’s our biggest goal is to figure out how to entice people to come to Dayton and spend their money. ALVIN BURRESS: The Grand Parkway. Man, that has been the discussion for about four years now. I can remember three years ago when we sat down and started to plan for the Grand Parkway when we knew it was coming in and we were planning for Gulf Inland. When I talked about economic development earlier, that was one of our biggest steps. It was a challenge, and we had our struggles, but we fought through it. One of the biggest helps it is going to have on our taxpayers, once we get Gulf Inland going, is that the Grand Parkway is a big part of that. To the south, we have the interchange going in. The Grand Parkway was responsible for that coming in. It all ties into the railroad, which everyone here knows the railroad is the biggest part of our tax base. As that ties into Gulf Inland and into the interchange, that will relieve some of the taxes on our rooftops and it will also invite other big retailers to come in one day. I don’t know if we will see that in five or 10 years, but it will get here. It’s all because of the plans we made back then and had the foresight to see what was going to happen when 99 came in here. Then Gulf Inland came into the picture, then Interchange came into the picture. I sat in on meetings with every one of those guys. There was a lot of hard work. The growth will come, and we will see relief.

It’s definitely a good investment. It will bring a lot more exposure to Dayton. More people will be passing through. Businesses will be added, which will add revenue to the city. Again, we are not sure when we will see it pay off, but it will eventually. VALORIE BARTON: My thoughts on the future growth plans with 99 coming into Dayton. I think it will definitely bring more people here. I think that it affects small businesses. Dayton is built on small, hometown values. If Old Town Spring can do it and still maintain the old town feel where local small businesses can still thrive and survive along with big companies and retailers coming in, I think it can work as long as the people work the plan. As far as what I think would entice or bring people here, as Bubba stated, he doesn’t have the answer, and I am not as knowledgeable as Alvin because it sounds like he’s got it and I am not there yet. Definitely when I saw the Gulf Inland signs coming into Dayton, I was impressed by that. By those kind of companies coming into Dayton, it will attract other businesses. We have to keep in mind that we are coming out of, or hopefully coming out of, the COVID 19, which impacted our economy, so we have to take all of those things into mind when we are planning and moving forward. Even being a border of the fourth-largest city in country, there are changes coming and we have to be ready for it, and I think we are.

