Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 4, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 4, 2021:
- Ashwell, Landon – Indecent Exposure
- Arroyo, Juan Carlos Dominguez – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Cain, Melissa Lanietta – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Martinez, John Anthony – Possession of Marijuana
- Avalos-Aviles, Jose Armando – No Driver’s License and Obstructed View Through Windshield or Side/Rear Windows
- Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Public Intoxication (no mugshot available)