Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 4, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 4, 2021:

  • Ashwell, Landon – Indecent Exposure
  • Arroyo, Juan Carlos Dominguez – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Cain, Melissa Lanietta – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Martinez, John Anthony – Possession of Marijuana
  • Avalos-Aviles, Jose Armando – No Driver’s License and Obstructed View Through Windshield or Side/Rear Windows
  • Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Public Intoxication (no mugshot available)
  • Arroyo, Juan Carlos Dominguez
  • Ashwell, Landon
  • Cain, Melissa Lanietta
  • Martinez, John Anthony

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.