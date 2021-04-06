Earnest L Davis, 64, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, April 18, 1956 in Coleman, Texas. Earnest was preceded in death by both of his parents, John Henry Davis and Cora Lucille (Blythe) Davis, and grandchild, Alex Hurley. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Tammy Davis; children, John Davis and wife Loren, Alicia Davis and Jesse Richardson, Christopher Burns and Misty, Stewart Burns and Jessica Wiley; grandchildren, Danielle Burns and Kolby Bokelman, Devyn Burns, Jaylyn Burns, Brooklyn Burns, Rylan Burns, Jesslynn Burns, Keara Davis, Emma Davis, Sophia Davis, Austin Cameron; great-grandchild, Kinsleigh Bokelman; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

