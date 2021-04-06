Janice (Gates) Easterling, 73, of Kingwood, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, April 4, 2021. She was born on Sunday, February 18, 1948 in Huntsville, Texas to Wayne Barton Gates and Fannie Mae (Copeland) Gates, both of whom have preceded her in death. Janice was also preceded in death by her husband, Gary Easterling, son, Darrell Rains, sister, Martha Jo Crabtree. Left to cherish her memory is her loving daughters, Karen Branagin and husband Jerry, Donna Hadley and husband Frank; brothers, Harold Gates and wife Francis, Randy Gates and wife Brenda Jo; grandchildren, Steven Louis, Brandy Roseberry, Amber Roland, Billy Jo Davis, Tyler Hadley, Tanna Hadley, Trace Hadley, Destanie Rains; several great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Janice will be held at Neal Funeral Home on April 9, 2021 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral Services for Janice will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Interment for Janice will immediately follow at Brookside Memorial Park. Pastor Buck Hogel officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

