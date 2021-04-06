Billy Eugene Martin, 88, of Saratoga, TX, Our beloved father, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Fannett, TX. He was born April 27, 1932, in Saratoga, TX to the late Clarence Martin & Sadie Tomlinson. He was a native and lifelong resident of Saratoga, Billy was a Production Superintendent for Tenneco Oil Company and a member of First Baptist Church of Saratoga.

Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 28 years Barbara Brown; brother, C.J. Martin; sister, Jerry Gayle Courts, and daughter, Pam Wortham. He is survived by his son, Eddie Wortham, and wife Dena of Sour Lake; daughters, Billie Wortham of Saratoga; Felicia Pirtle and husband Joe of Fannett. Nephew, Billy Martin and wife Tracy of Honey Island; niece, Barbara Johnson, and husband Darrell of Montgomery. Grandchildren; Ashley Salazar and husband Damaso, Courtney Durham and husband Wes, Laeken Parker, Mackenzie Parker, Kelsie Moranec and husband Chris, Lindsey Freeman and husband Blake, Sarah Wortham, Shelly Carroll, Pierce Pirtle, Makayla Pirtle, Kaylee Wortham, and Trey Shelton; great-grandchildren,7, and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel with Reverend Don Hinklin officiating. Interment will follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson. There will be a gathering of family and friends also on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, starting at 12:00 P.M. until the time of service.

Honoring Mr. Martin as pallbearers will be Billy G. Martin, Tim Johnson, Allen Martin, Ray Ramsey, Terrance Day, John Pirtle, Troy Broussard, Michael Hanna, and Bill Graham. Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Wortham, Joe Pirtle Jr., Pierce Pirtle, Blake Freeman, Darrell Johnson, Aiden Durham, and Trey Shelton.

