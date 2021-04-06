Graves seeking position on Dayton City Council

Gordan “Bubba” Graves is announcing his intentions to seek Position 4 on the Dayton City Council in the May 1 election.

Graves is a fourth-generation Dayton resident. He and his wife, Linda, have maintained a residence in Dayton for 51 years.

For many years, he worked as a farmer and rancher in Dayton but later left to work in the oil and gas industry, a job that allowed him to travel the world.

He is a member of Grace Community Baptist Church.

If elected, Graves is looking forward to being a part of the planning the future for the City of Dayton.

“My goal would be to see Dayton becoming a thriving community as it was,” he said.

