Liberty library plans summer events

Liberty Municipal Library is not slowing down for the Summer. We have a host of special virtual events coming up and one of them is bound to be the event for you!

Upcoming monthly events at the Library include a special story time for the whole family, called Sleepy Time, Story Time. Ideal for families with little ones between the ages of zero and 6, all are invited to ‘suit up’ in their PJs and join on Facebook or YouTube for this program. The next Sleepy Time, Story Time will be April 17 at 7 p.m. Librarians will be sharing sweet, sleepy stories and practicing new finger plays and action songs.

The following week, they will be highlighting one of the library’s many recipe books with a program titled Cook More with Liberty Municipal Library. After diligently combing the collection of desert books (their sweet tooth did some prompting), librarians have found a fun no-bake recipe for cheesecake that is sure to please. Join the library on Facebook or YouTube April the 17 at 2:30 p.m. as they try their hands at no bake baking!

Additionally, librarians are pleased to offer up their latest program for Juveniles titled Let’s Get Grimm. In this ‘pun-ny’ program, they will share a Grimm Brother’s tale and just generally have fun being a bit grim. The next Let’s Get Grimm program will be live on Facebook/YouTube May 1 at 7 p.m.

Lastly, be sure and join the next Experiment More with Liberty Municipal Library program. In these live videos, they will share STEM experiments/demonstrations that are fun for the whole family. The next Experiment More video will be May 4 at 2:30 p.m. on Facebook.

In addition to monthly programming, virtual story time continues every Wednesday at 11 a.m. and every Friday at 11 a.m. they will demonstrate a craft on Facebook. To check out past programs, check the library out on Facebook or YouTube. Just search Liberty Municipal Library.

For more information about programs, services, or resources available with your local library, please reach out. Liberty Municipal Library is located at 1710 Sam Houston St. in Liberty, Texas. For more information, call 936-336-8901.

