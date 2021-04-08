Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 5, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 5, 2021:
- Winn, Christina Michelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Gross, Sarah Eris – Possession of a Controlled Substance – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Juarez, Omar – Assault/Family Violence
- Ortiz, Clarice Adelina – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Wolford, Jerry Lyndall – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Lopez, Christopher David – Disorderly Conduct
Note: The jail is experiencing technical difficulties with the posting of mugshots. Bluebonnet News is requesting the missing mugshots by email and they will be posted as soon as they become available.