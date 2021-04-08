Katie “Bessie” Beatrice Gau, 81, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Beaumont, Texas. She was born on February 16. 1940 in Port Bolivar, Texas to Cornell Otto Kahla and Katie Beatrice Kahla. Bessie was a hardworking country woman that enjoyed cooking, growing her own food, and sharing her vegetables with others. She was a devoted mother and wife. Bessie was a member of Oak Island Baptist Church for many years. She had a love for people and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clinton David Gau; son, Charles Henry Gau; parents, Cornell and Katie Kahla; brothers, Danny Kahla, Fred Kahla, and C.W. Kahla; and sisters, Betty Strimple and Theresa Strimple.

Bessie is survived by her brother, Franklin “Butch” Kahla and wife Patricia; sister-in-law, Mary Kahla; faithful canine companion, Penny; and a host of extended family and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street, Anahuac, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Oak Island Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Jackson Cemetery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

