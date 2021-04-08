Camellia Ann Adcock Keck, 77, of Dayton passed away April 6, 2021 in Kingwood, Texas. Camellia was born January 1, 1944 in Dayton, Texas to parents Jim Adcock and Lois Childers Adcock.

Camellia was a lifelong resident of Dayton. She attended Dayton schools and was a member of the 1962 graduating class. Camellia worked for 12 years at Plane State Jail before her retirement. She was a member of the Kenefick Baptist Church and active member of the Kenefick Activity Club. Camellia was loved by all that knew her. She loved to go out to eat and visit with her friends. She was a true socialite.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Keck, her son John Layne “Joker” Keck, her grandson Codi Keck and her brother Jimmy Adcock. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Charles “Charlie” Keck and wife Julia and Dana “D.J.” Keck; grandchildren, Kali Keck, Taylor Keck, Jullian Chambers, Zachary Curry, Jill Harris and Craig, and Amber Martin; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Donnie Adcock and Mickey; sister-in-law, Louise Adcock; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Services for Camellia will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Day officiating. Interment to follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 8:00p.m. on Friday evening at Pace-Stancil.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Sackett, Stephen Sackett, John Sackett, Jr., Dean Griffitts, Julian Chambers, and Zachary Curry.

