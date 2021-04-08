Earl Morgan, age 86 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, April 5, 2021. He was born December 19, 1934 in Rayburn, Texas to parents Thead and Jennie Morgan who preceded him in death along with his wife, Margaret Morgan; brothers, Ernest Morgan and Pearl Morgan; and sister, Maurice McDaniel.

Survivors include his daughter, Barbara Thomas and husband Craig; son, Bobby Morgan and Melinda Johnson; grandson, Daniel Sweeten and wife Kayla; great-grandchildren, Autumn Best and Gunner Sweeten; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Cleveland City Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

