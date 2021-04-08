John W. Amszi, age 83 of Evergreen, Texas passed away Monday, April 5, 2021. He was born January 22, 1938 in McKees Rocks, PA to parents John W. and Suzanna Amszi who preceded him in death along with his wife, Melva Amszi.

Survivors include his son, Kenneth Amszi and wife Stacy; daughters, Kathleen Stepp and husband Vurlon, Vicki Amszi and husband Don; sister, Elizabeth Rakarich and husband Robert; grandchildren, Jennifer, Heather, Andrew, Kimberly, Julie, Breanna, Cori, and Amy; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Alex, Ethan, Claudia, Emerson, and Evelyn; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen, Texas with Pastor Dan Darby officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

