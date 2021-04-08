James Hilton Woodyard, age 76 of New Waverly, Texas passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021. He was born on November 5, 1944 in Houston, Texas to parents Conealious and Aver (Teal) Woodyard. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Norman Woodyard.

Survivors include his sons Cody House and wife Marche and Jeffrey Woodyard and wife ; brother, Joe Woodyard and wife Cindy; sisters, Julia Nation and Eula McKown; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

James attended Aldine Elementary and Aldine Junior High schools. He graduated from New Caney High School in 1965. James served two years in the army before beginning a career as a heavy equipment operator.

James participated for many years in trail rides that concluded at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He enjoyed those trail rides and in 2004, as a member of the Montgomery County Trail Riders Association, received an award from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for participation in the HLS&R Trail Ride. In 2006 James received the HARDEST WORKER AWARD from the Circle “7” Trailriders, thanking him for his continued support for their trailride.

James enjoyed activities with his extended family, especially the Easter picnics, the gatherings at Peebles Cemetery, and the Teal Cousins’ Christmas Party each year. He will surely be missed by his family.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Peebles Cemetery, Goodrich, Texas.

