Patty Ann Thibodeaux, age 67 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021. She was born May 31, 1953 in Jacinto City, Texas to parents J.B. and Patsy Wilkinson who preceded her in death along with her grandparents, Dell and Ida Pearl Huffman.

Patty worked for Jesse Tanner at T&T Motors for over 40 years. She loved being with her family, and was the greatest MeMe. Patty filled her home with family, friends and those she picked up along the way.

Survivors include her husband, Johnnie Thibodeaux; daughters, Sharlett Moore and husband Darien, and Stephanie Lopez; sister, Sharlett Buckner and husband Mike; grandchildren, Tanner Coulliette, Tagen Coulliette, Emmorie Erwin, Michayla Lopez, Colton Moore and Casey Moore; great-grandchildren, Charlee Moore and Cayson Moore; aunt, Betty Baker and husband Frank; niece, Shelli Davidson and husband Chad; nephew, Justin Buckner; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

