Taylor-Odom Scholarship recipients announced

The directors of the Taylor-Odom Foundation have selected nine students from local high schools as the recipients of this year’s scholarships. The students collectively will receive $166,000 in college scholarships for the 2021 calendar year.

Twenty-seven students from Dayton, Hardin, Hull-Daisetta, Liberty and Tarkington submitted applications that were reviewed by the Taylor-Odom Foundation directors before final selections were made. The purpose of the Foundation is to provide financial aid to graduating high school seniors who otherwise might not be able to afford advanced education.

Eligible students must reside in Liberty County and graduate from one of the high schools mentioned above. The amount of the scholarship varies based upon a student’s pursuit of a four-year degree, a two-year degree or vocational/technical certification from accredited institutions in the State of Texas.

Riley Bautsch

Shelby Carouthers

Chase Contreras

Rakan DeVito

Devin Fregia

Marco Garcia-Lopez

Jaime Hernandez

Courtney Reed

Landon Wood

Evaluations were also made with respect to the applicant’s character, general attitude, initiative, leadership and potential for achievement.

This year’s recipients are:

Riley Bautsch, Hardin – $6,000

Shelby Carouthers, Hull-Daisetta – $20,000

Chase Contreras, Chrysalis School, Liberty – $20,000

Rakan DeVito, Tarkington – $20,000

Devin Fregia, Liberty – $20,000

Jaime Hernandez, Hardin – $20,000

Marco Garcia-Lopez, Liberty – $20,000

Courtney Reed, Liberty – $20,000

Landon Wood, Dayton – $20,000

This is the fourth year for the granting of scholarships by the Taylor-Odom Scholarship. The Foundation was founded to honor two parents, Davey Lee Taylor and Douglas E. “Doc” Odom, who instilled in their children that knowledge through higher education and hard work are keys to a good life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

