Russell Dale Swindell, 64, of Dayton passed away on April 1, 2021 in Mont Belvieu, Texas. Russell was born March 15, 1957 in Santa Anna, Texas to parents, Joe D. Swindell and Mary Louise McHorse Swindell.

Russell was a long-time resident of Dayton and was a 1975 graduate of Dayton High School. He had been an employee of Dayton Electric. He enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. Most of all Russell loved visiting with his friends at the B & S.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Russell is survived by his sisters, Jodie Datel and husband Jimmy and Jannell Swindell; his daughters, Sarah Swindell, Toni Swindell, and Michelle Swindell; his sons, Rodney Swindell and Conrad Swindell; three grandchildren, his very special lifelong friend, Freddie Munoz; a host of other family members and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. There are no service arrangements at this time.

