Bessie Loretta Wilson, age 93 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. She was born August 25, 1927 in Crane, Texas to parents Lester T. Wright and Bessie L. M. Wright who preceded her in death along with her husband, Seabron S. Wilson Sr., sister, Lydia Colbert, brother, John Paul Wright, two infant siblings and grandson, Robert S. Wilson.

Survived by; her daughters; Wanda (Jack) Rogers, and Martha (Ken) Harrington, Bessie Countryman, Geneva Thompson, Sibyl (Ricky) Perkins, son; Seabron (Sharon) Wilson Jr., and 15 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to request that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Veterans or Cancer charities of your choice.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 12, 2021 at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas.

