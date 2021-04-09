Tarkington man arrested for multiple child sex offenses

The arrest of a 26-year-old Tarkington man on multiple child sex offenses, including child pornography, has the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on additional victims.

According to a statement from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Wayne Shafer was arrested at his Tarkington area home on Tuesday, April 6, after LCSO Investigator Sean Mitchell responded to his residence after allegations of child sex abuse were made against Shafer. The alleged victim is a 9-year-old child.

Mitchell conducted an immediate investigation into the allegations. During the investigation, Shafer reportedly was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was arrested for that offense.

“As the investigation continued, probable cause was found to sustain additional charges against Shafer for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, a first-degree felony; Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography, a third-degree felony: and Possession With Intent to Promote Child Pornography, a second-degree felony,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Mitchell believes there may be more victims.

Anyone with additional information about Shafer and his possible association with other children is asked to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500.

Other charges may be pending.

Note: A mugshot for Shafer is not available at this time as the County Jail is having issues with technology issues.

