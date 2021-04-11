Alejandro Gazca-Grimaldo, 38, of Dayton, passed away in Round Rock, Texas, on April 7, 2021. Alejandro was born November 25, 1982, in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico to parents Reyes Gazca and Valentina Grimaldo Gazca.

Alejandro had lived in Dayton for 15 years and was a former resident of Pasadena, Texas. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Alejandro was a welder, iron worker and a supervisor.

Alejandro is survived by his wife of 16 years, Maricela Campos; parents, Reyes and Valentian Gazca; children, Esmeralda Guadalupe Gazca and Ashley Gazca; brothers, Juan Gazca, Jesus Gazca and Erica, Jose Reyes Gazca and Sofia Hernandez; Ricardo Gazca and girlfriend Grace Villanueva; in-laws, Esteban Campos and Ema Campos; brothers and sisters-in-law, Armando Campos and Elena Vasquez, Silvia Campos and Juan Guerrero, Serafin Campos and Silva Campos, Esteban Campos and Araceli Castillo, Perfecto Campos and Sylvia Campos, Lucio Campos, Maricruz Campos and Jesse Cobarrubias; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dayton with Father Peter Nguyen officiating. Interment will be at Palms Memorial Park in Dayton under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m.

