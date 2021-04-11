Billy Wayne Holt, 73, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Houston. Billy was born December 27, 1947 in Yazoo City, Mississippi to parents Luther William Holt and Thelma Jackson Holt.

Billy was a resident of Shepherd and a former resident of Dayton and Huffman. He was employed in auto sales and enjoyed working on cars as well as race cars in his younger years. He loved visiting the casinos.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Shirley and his brother Jerry Holt. He is survived by his daughters, Robin Fick and Jamie Holt; grandchildren, Kenneth, Dixie, Daisy, Eric, Ashley and Tristin; great-grandchildren, Jason and Joshua; sister, Roxanne Holt Higgins; numerous nieces and nephew; other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Billy will be Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton. Service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Chapel Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery, Dayton, under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

