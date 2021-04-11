Gerald Wayne “Stretch” Corley, 78, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2021, with his loving family by his side. He was born on November 12, 1942, in Olney, Texas, to the late Lonnie Williams Corley and Marjorie Estalene Pollard Corley Vann. Gerald graduated from Deer Park High in 1961. Shortly after graduation, Gerald married the love of his life May Lenora Newberry, where they spent the next 59 years together raising their family. Also in 1961, he went on to join the United States Air force, where he proudly served his country from 1961 until 1965.

Gerald was a person who pursued many interests, some of which included fishing, hunting, reading, and watching old Westerns. His greatest passion was taking his family camping. He even bought property on Lake Sam Rayburn where together they built a cabin and would spend many nights sitting around the campfire while there. He was a hardworking devoted family man, his wife and children were his pride and joy. Gerald was immensely proud of each of his children and their accomplishments. He taught them many things, including values that they have since passed on to their children. If asked, others would say that Gerald was a man who could not sit still. He was always tinkering around the house or under the hood of his car.

Gerald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Darlene Vann, Kevin Vann, Bertha Jean Corley, and Bobby “Bob” Pollard. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife May Lenora Corley of Dayton, Texas; his children Paul Corley and wife Amber of Conroe, Texas, Bobbie Corley and Terry Stringer of Dayton, Texas, Beverly Murphy and husband Kenneth of Dayton, Texas, Mary Box and husband James of Humble, Texas; his 12 grandchildren; his 13 great-grandchildren; his siblings David Vann and wife Roxie of Columbus, Texas, Bonnie Ramsey and husband Robert of Deer Park, Texas, Margarett Hardin and husband Billy of Graham, Texas, Donna Bundrick and husband Larry of Graham, Texas; his niece Jo Neta Scarmado and husband Pete of Caldwell, Texas; his nephew Bobby “Bo” Pollard Jr and wife Tonya, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:45 pm, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, with Bro. Mike Hill, officiating, in Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038.

