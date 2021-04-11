Mary Elizabeth Foreman, 71, of Sour Lake, Texas passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Foreman was born on July 20, 1949 to the late Walter Arnold LeBoeuf and Mary Theresa Painter in Lake Charles, LA. Mary was an amazing woman. She did not meet a stranger. She moved to Sour Lake, TX. in 1994 to be with the love of her life, James Ivy. She left her hometown of Lake Charles, LA. She retired from Southwestern Bell phone company but continued to work. She was a very independent lady. She worked at several banks as a teller in both Lake Charles, LA. and Beaumont, TX. Also at the local cable company in Sour Lake, TX. Mary was a woman of faith who loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved to dance, especially with her Boo Bear. It didn’t matter where they were , they danced. She loved her zydeco, cajun, and old true country music. Mary loved her family. Her niece and nephews were the apple of her eye. She was so very proud of them. The love and bond she had with her sisters was absolutely beautiful. She loved those ladies she very much. Mary and Pops never had children. The neighborhood children loved her; she loved them too! God moved a special family next door four years ago, that she grew to love as her own. The love between them is for a lifetime. She loved her animals from lizards to her special Bella dog and Bandit. She had so much love in her!

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Edward “Buddy” LeBoeuf; sister, Anna Catherine Powell; and brother in law, Ray Bumgarden.

Those remaining to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 26 years, James Ivy Foreman; daughter, Crystal Foret Henderson; sisters, Claudia Bushnell and husband Skipper, Margaret Sebren, Rose LeBoeuf, Lillian Bumgarden; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Dakota, Montana; niece, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces, great great nephews, many loving family members and a host of friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday. April 13, 2021, 3:00 pm at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church 210 W Barkley St. Sour Lake, TX. 77659 with Father Ross Waggoner celebrating. Committal service at Rosedale Cemetery in Sour Lake, TX. A gathering of family and friends will be on Monday, April 12, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. In Batson, Texas and Tuesday, April 123, 2021 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm with Rosary Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 1:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring Mrs. Foreman as pallbearers are Jacob Powell, Dakota Henderson, Skipper Bushnell, Ronnie Bushnell, Dennis Warren, David Smith, and Mike Balla. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Elizabeth Foreman please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

