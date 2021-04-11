Victor Douglas Payton, 98, of Kerens, Texas passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, May 9, 1922 in Cogar, Oklahoma to Alvin Payton and Ressie (Woolridge) Payton, both of whom have preceded him in death. Victor was also preceded in death by his wife, Clara Dana (Lones) Payton, brother, John Dennis Payton, son, Dennis “Butch” Peyton daughter-in-law, Susan Payton. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Vicki K. Campbell, James “Jim” Payton, Janice Payton; grandchildren, Benji Pardee and husband Michael, Victor Holifield and wife Alissa; great-grandchildren, William “Billy” Pardee, Dr. Alicia Pardee and husband Chris Costner, Andrew Allen and wife Amber; great-great grandchildren, Emelia Allen and Corbin Allen; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his devoted caregivers, Lucy Hernandez and Margaret Lewis. A Graveside Service for Victor will be held Monday, April 12, 2021 at Ryan Cemetery at 2:00 pm. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

