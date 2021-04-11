Sheila Sue Peckitt, 62, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021. She was born on Monday, April 6, 1959 in Houston, Texas to Ivan B. Noble and Eva D. (Bass) Noble, both of whom have preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Patrick Peckitt; son, Rodger Bauer Jr. and wife Lori; daughters, Jennifer F. Coronado and husband Zach, Jessica Baughman and husband Kirk; brother, Ivan B. Noble and wife Christie; sisters, Sonja K. Noble and husband Clifford, Deborah Cole and husband Steven; grandchildren, Chance T. Bauer, Jonathon Cisco, Kyle Palenik and wife Madison, Karley A. Bauer, Kristopher Bauer, Shyanne Bauer, Jake McIntyre, Zoey Coronado, Andrew Baughman, Peyton Baughman; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Sheila will be held at Neal Funeral Home on, Monday April 12, 2021, 5 pm – 9 pm. Funeral services for Sheila will be held on Tuesday April 13, 2021, 2 pm at New Hope Baptist Church, 13200 FM 2025, Cleveland, Texas.

Interment for Sheila will immediately follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery. Brother Darrell Shelton Officiating.

