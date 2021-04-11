Liberty County Jail resumes visits

As much of the country has been shut down due to the face-to-face threat of the COVID-19 virus, Liberty Sheriff Bobby Rader made a precautionary move for the county jail several months ago by not allowing visitors. The success of this precaution was reflected in the fact that not a single case of the virus developed within the county jail.

In order to once again allow visitation within the county jail to resume, Rader submitted a Jail Visitation plan to the Texas Commission On Jail Standards, which was approved. He also consulted with local health authorities and the decision was made to open the county jail to visitation effective on April 19, 2021.

With this approval, there are still a number of rules that will be required for visitors to observe. All visits must be scheduled. To schedule an appointment you must call 936-336-9395, extension #1. Days of visitation are from Monday through Sunday. There will be a limited time for any visit.

General population visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with segregation visits from 3 to 6 p.m. Seating in both the male and female visitation area will be reduced in order to conform to the 6-foot separation that has been recommended in the past. Face masks must also be worn in an approved manner.

A dress code must be followed. There are several dress code requirements, including no short-shorts, bare midriffs, strapless tops, tube tops, muscle shirts, gang “colors” or other such displays, and shoes will be worn at all times.

Inmates will not be allowed to accept any item from a visitor nor will there be any physical contact during the visit. All contact will be through a safety glass window that will separate the visitor from the inmate and telephones will be used to communicate with each other.

Any attempt to bring contraband into the county jail will result in criminal charges filed against the visitor. Once visitors have left the visitation area, a LCSO Corrections Officer will disinfect the visitation area before the next visitor may enter.

