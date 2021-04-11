Cleveland Livestock Show kicks off events this week

The Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day rodeo has been canceled after there was some uncertainty about whether the City would allow any events to take place at Stancil Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CLSDD Board President Jennifer Lewis said that by the time the decision was made to reopen Stancil Park, it was too late to schedule a professional rodeo circuit event.

However, there will still be plenty of family-friendly events to bring rodeo fans to the park on Friday and Saturday, April 16-17, including mutton bustin’, dummy calf roping, goat tail ribbon pull and the crowning of Cleveland Livestock Show and Dairy Day Miss Rodeo Queen. Mutton bustin’ will be held on both nights with sign-ups on April 16 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The competition will start at 7 p.m. with 50 riders competing. The top five riders will move on to Saturday night’s contest.

On Saturday, another 50 riders will compete with sign-ups starting that afternoon from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The competition will start at 3 p.m. The top five riders from the second night will also move on to the finale, which will take place later that afternoon following the crowning of the rodeo queen at 5 p.m.

The fee for mutton bustin’ is $20 and the contest is limited to children ages 3 to 8 weighing less than 60 pounds.

The five young ladies from Liberty County competing for rodeo queen have worked extremely hard for the title. The contestants are Marlee Brook of Cleveland, Maci Collins of Hardin, Ally Havard of Tarkington, Hana Lindsay of Tarkington and Pennie Heflin of Tarkington. The girls will be showing off their talents on Friday before Saturday’s crowning, so the community is invited to come cheer them on.

Dummy calf roping will be divided into three age groups – 5 to 9, 10 to 12 and 13-18. The entry fee is $10 with 100 percent pay out to the top winner of each age group.

On Monday, April 19, show week begins. Here’s a list of those events:

April 19, 2021

7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Welding Competition Registration

8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. – Welding Competition Safety Meeting

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Welding Competition

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Stalls open for set up

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Vendor Move In

12 p.m. – Deadline for all Breeding Entries to be received (no late entries will be accepted after this date)

12 p.m. – Rabbit Check-in – Market Show to begin as soon as judge is ready

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Home Economics Check-in

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. – Horse Show Check-in

1:30 p.m. – Horse Show Starts

2 p.m. – Breeding Rabbit Show to follow immediately after Market

April 20, 2021

9 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Vendors Open to the Public

9 a.m. – Market Swine Start arriving must be in place by 5:00 p.m.

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Market Goat & Lamb Weigh-in

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Judging of Home Economics

11 a.m. – Market Lamb / Market Goat to follow

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Market Swine Weigh-in

4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Market Steer & Commercial Heifer Weigh-in

April 21, 2021

7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Check-in of Market Broilers

8 a.m. – Market Broiler Judging

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Ag Mechanic Check-In

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Vendors Open to the Public

10 a.m. – Judging of Ag. Mechanics

10 a.m. – Deadline to remove all non-sale Home Economics Entries

6 p.m. – Market Swine Show

10 p.m. – Deadline/release for removal of all non-sale Broilers, Market Swine, Lambs and Goats

April 22, 2021

7 – 8 a.m. – Breeding Swine Check-in (to pick up Exhibitor Numbers)

10 a.m. – Breeding Swine Show

3 p.m. Deadline for all Breeding Swine to be removed from grounds

4 p.m. – Commercial Heifer Show, Market Steer Show to follow

7 p.m. – Deadline for registering and/or removing Animals from Auction/Sale

April 23, 2021

7 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. – Livestock Judging Registration

8 a.m. – Livestock Judging Contest

3 p.m. – Youth Auction Meeting

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Buyer’s Appreciation Dinner

7 p.m. – Youth Auction

April 24, 2020

6 a.m. – 7 a.m. – Breeding Beef Check-in

8 a.m. – Breeding Beef Show Begins

9:30 a.m. – Freezer Sale Check In

10 a.m. – Freezer Sale

3 p.m. – All remaining livestock and Vendor Booths must be removed from the grounds.

