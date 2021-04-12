Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 6, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 6, 2021:
- Miles, Bonnie Laura – Theft of Property
- Shafer, Tyler Wayne – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Child Pornography and Possession With Intent to Promote Child Pornography
- Richardson, Cheyenne Ellen – Sexual Assault of a Child and Trafficking of Children/Sexual
- Monreal, Lorenzo Giovanni – Robbery
- Del Valle, Rafael Reyes – Robbery
- Mims Jr., Norman David – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- Crochet, James Clifford Jr. – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Kimbro, Gary Wendell – Possession of Marijuana and Criminal Trespass