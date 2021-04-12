Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 6, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 6, 2021:

  • Miles, Bonnie Laura – Theft of Property
  • Shafer, Tyler Wayne – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Child Pornography and Possession With Intent to Promote Child Pornography
  • Richardson, Cheyenne Ellen – Sexual Assault of a Child and Trafficking of Children/Sexual
  • Monreal, Lorenzo Giovanni – Robbery
  • Del Valle, Rafael Reyes – Robbery
  • Mims Jr., Norman David – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Crochet, James Clifford Jr. – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Kimbro, Gary Wendell – Possession of Marijuana and Criminal Trespass
  • Del Valle, Rafael Reyes
  • Kimbro, Gary Wendell
  • Miles, Bonnie Laura
  • Mims, Norman David
  • Monreal, Lorenzo Giovanni
  • Richardson, Cheyenne E
  • Shafer, Tyler Wayne

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.