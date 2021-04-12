Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 7, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 7, 2021:

Delgado Landeta, Maria De Los Angeles – Theft of Property

Williams, Ronnie Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Clark, Patricia – Revocation of Probation-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Taylor, James Kevin – Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Appear-Bail Jumping

Adams, Jyana Lanea – Bond Revocation-Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Lynch, Thomas Dale – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Kirkland, Amanda Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence and Hold for San Jacinto County-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Price, Chadwick Jerome – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Adams, Jyana Lanea

Clark, Patricia Earlene

Delgado Landaeta, Maria De Los Angeles

Kirkland, Amanda Renee

Lynch, Thomas Dale

Price, Chadwick Jerome

Taylor, James Kevin

Williams, Ronnie Jr.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

