Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 7, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 7, 2021:
- Delgado Landeta, Maria De Los Angeles – Theft of Property
- Williams, Ronnie Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Clark, Patricia – Revocation of Probation-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Taylor, James Kevin – Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Appear-Bail Jumping
- Adams, Jyana Lanea – Bond Revocation-Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- Lynch, Thomas Dale – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Kirkland, Amanda Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence and Hold for San Jacinto County-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Price, Chadwick Jerome – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia