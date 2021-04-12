Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 7, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 7, 2021:

  • Delgado Landeta, Maria De Los Angeles – Theft of Property
  • Williams, Ronnie Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Clark, Patricia – Revocation of Probation-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Taylor, James Kevin – Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Appear-Bail Jumping
  • Adams, Jyana Lanea – Bond Revocation-Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
  • Lynch, Thomas Dale – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Kirkland, Amanda Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Abandoning or Endangering a Child/Criminal Negligence and Hold for San Jacinto County-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Price, Chadwick Jerome – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
