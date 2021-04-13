Gary Ray Fregia, 60, of Hull, TX passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Liberty-Dayton Medical Center. Mr. Fregia was born October 1, 1960, in Liberty, TX to Clarence Fregia and Claudine Dees. He was a construction worker. He loved to rodeo and was a cowboy at heart especially team roping. He also enjoyed hog hunting. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Mr. Fregia is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Fregia; sister, Brenda Young; brother-in-law, Jack Hanks, and grandparents. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Claudine Dees; son, Ray Allen Fregia of Votaw, TX; daughters, Raye Anne Massey, and husband, Deke of Vidor, TX and Bessie Grace Fregia of Votaw, TX; brother, Clifford Fregia of Hull, TX; brother in law, Howard Young of Daisetta, TX; sisters, Ruby Hanks and fiance’ Doug Richardson of Hull, Tx and Pam Fregia and friend, Kim Kelly of Hull, TX; grandchildren, Mason Massey, Parker Massey, and Karson Massey; and a host of loving family and friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel with Reverend Lonnie Jordan and Reverend Brad Davis officiating. Interment to follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Daisetta, TX. A gathering of family and friends will also be held Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.



Honoring Mr. Fregia as pallbearers are Korey Tallant, Tully Melancon, Curtis Johnson, Michael Fregia, Bryce Fregia, and Brian Gilmore. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary Ray Fregia please visit our Tribute Store.

