Claudia Sue Hatcher Anderson, 85, of Saratoga, TX passed away at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, TX. Mrs. Anderson was born on April 3, 1936, in Hull, TX to the late Richard S. Wells & Ethel M. James. She loved to travel especially to Colorado, paint, garden and cook. She was a loving wife, beloved mother, and Granny Sue. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Anderson is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Elmer Hatcher and Thomas Anderson; sister, Mary Keeton; brothers, Richard Wells and Marion Wells . Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ron Hatcher and wife Marti of Houston, TX and Rick Hatcher and wife Karla of Georgetown, TX; daughter, LaJuan Everitt, and husband Nolan of Pearland, TX; grandchildren, Stern Hatcher, Michele Byrnes, Brent and Sarah Hatcher, Chase and Amber Hatcher- Pantuso, Johnathan and Holly Hatcher- Heil, Brent, and Stephanye Hirschfeld, and Michael and Rebecca Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Hudson Hatcher, Adelaide Hatcher, Whittaker Hatcher, Penelope Hatcher, Oak Hatcher, Hawthorne Hatcher, Declan Pantusco, Erin Pantusco, Brayden Heil, Delaine Heil, and Pierce Hirschfeld; sister, Faye Morgan; and host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 12:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel with Pastor Earl Crawford and Pastor Jeff Blizzard officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, TX. A gathering of family and friends will also be Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service.



Honoring Mrs. Anderson as pallbearers will be Stern Hatcher, Chase Pantuso, Johnathan Heil, Brent Hirschfeld, Michael Hernandez, and Brent Hatcher. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Claudia Sue Hatcher Anderson please visit our Tribute Store.

