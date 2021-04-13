Mildred (Millie) E. Nelson, 78, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown, Texas. Millie was born on August 22, 1942 in Houma, Louisiana to parents Alvie Maxwell Nelson and Jimmie Jean Newell Nelson.

Millie had an adventurous spirit. She earned her pilots license and loved to fly Cessna planes. She enjoyed traveling and made friends wherever she went. Millie enjoyed living at Magnolia Place Healthcare. She liked to play Bingo and she never missed “Beauty Shop” Tuesdays. She made many friends with residents and staff. Millie had a beautiful smile. She will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her adopted daughter and dear friend, Kathy Everitt of Liberty; dear friend Kiffen Emanuel of Michigan; and her friends at Magnolia Place.

Millie’s family would like to thank Magnolia Place Healthcare for the love and care they provided to Mildred.

Allison Funeral Service has been entrusted with arrangements.

