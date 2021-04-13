Donald Claude Hawkes, Sr., 93, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2021 in Dayton. Donald was born March 27, 1928, in Victoria, Texas to parents, Thomas George Hawkes, Sr. and Mary Alice White Hawkes.

Donald has been a resident of Dayton since 1967 and was a former resident of Blessing and Victoria. He was a Baptist by faith and a Sunday School teacher. Donald was a retired pipeline supervisor with Brown & Root. He previously worked for Southern Pacific Railroad. He enjoyed playing music since the age of 9 years old and could play any stringed instrument.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruby Katherine Hawkes; daughter, Laura A. Putzke; sisters, Mary Aladine Hawkes and Ruth Geradine Reich; brothers, Thomas George Hawkes, Jr., Robert Hallmark Hawkes, Keith Augustus Hawkes and Loyd Bennett Hawkes and a great-grandson, Jared Hulsey. He is survived by his sons, Donald C. Hawkes, Jr. and wife Jennifer, David A. Hawkes and wife Kathleen and Douglas W. Hawkes and wife Debi; daughters, Brenda J. Hawkes, Pamela A. Swindell and Kathy L. Poole and husband Lance; 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Services for Donald will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 16, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. on Friday. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, Dayton, under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

