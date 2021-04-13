Tammy Dupuis, age 54 of Porter, Texas passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. She was born April 18, 1966 in Murray, Utah to parents Lloyd and Lillian Dickson. She is preceded in death by her mother, Lillian Dickson; and brother, James Dickson.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph Dupuis; father, Lloyd Dickson; daughters, April Dupuis, Nicole Fenley and husband Kaleb; son, Anthony Dupuis; sisters, Cindy Dickson and Robin Roberts; brothers, David Dickson and Lloyd Dickson, Jr.; grandchildren, Michael Hendrix, Trey White, and Jaida White; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

