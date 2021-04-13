Linda Stanford, age 72 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021. She was born March 17, 1949 in Lubbock, Texas to parents William and Mary Vickery who preceded her in death along with her brother, Allen Vickery; and great-grandchild, LouKacee Maddoux.

Survivors include her loving husband of 45 years, Harvey Stanford; daughter, Sandra Toomey; sons, Ronald Whisenant, Cecil Stanford, and William Whisenant; sisters, Jena Tharp, Betty Bradley, and Patricia Reeves; grandchildren, Torie Whisenant, Savannah Whisenant, Logan Toomey, Laryn Toomey, Josie Semroska, Madelynne Stanford, Zoey Fuqua, Marshal Maddoux, Derek Maddoux, and Stevie Maddoux; great-grandchildren, Vivian Toomey, Avelynne Toomey, Bo Maddoux, and Granger Maddoux; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 12, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

