Girard running for Liberty ISD board of trustees

Craig P. Girard is announcing his intention to seek election to the Liberty Independent School District (LISD) Board of Directors, Position #4. Girard grew up in Connecticut and holds a Bachelors and a Masters degree in business management, specifically focused on information systems and healthcare management.

He has a results-driven 25-year career working in quality management, mostly working with physicians and nurses leading large teams in healthcare process improvement and cost containment.

Driven to give back and work hard, he has 15 years recent experience volunteering on non-profit boards in organizations delivering services to people with physical and developmental disabilities, and is currently the Board President at SpiritHorse Liberty. SpiritHorse is a horseback riding or equine therapy company that assists children/others with autism and other disabilities and here in Liberty.

Girard’s family is also hard working and enjoys giving back in Liberty. Wife Claudia of 20+ years is a paraprofessional worker at San Jacinto elementary that was recently recognized as one of four paraprofessionals of the year in the district. They have a 24-year-old daughter and twin 14-year-old young men here in our district. Matthew and Joseph started Lee College in seventh grade. Now freshman at LHS, they’re nearly half done with their Associates Degree in business management. Matthew wants to be an I.T. Engineer, and Joseph, an Actuary.

Working recently with our great district leaders on his goals for our children, families and voters here in Liberty, Girard clearly cares about what is taught to the children in LISD schools. Examples of his goals include having students start college earlier, advocating for earlier conversations with children about acclimation to college and supporting interested families as needed and as appropriate. Girard feels that increases in higher education of Liberty students will foster even more successful careers and perhaps even economic growth downstream.

With the above and leveraging ongoing relationships with community business leaders and voters, Girard will leverage his skills and experience to move the board forward faster, resolve issues and execute innovative ideas in our district.

