Liberty County indictments for March 2021

With the COVID-19 pandemic waning, the Liberty County Grand Jury is meeting once again to decide on indictments against persons accused of crimes in Liberty County. Here are the indictments for March 2021:
- Miller, Robert James – Assault/Family Violence
- Bermea, John Anthony – Assault/Family Violence
- Goodwin, Michael Wayne – Assault/Family Violence
- Jennings, Warren Keith – Assault/Family Violence
- Graham, Quincy – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Martinez-Saldana, Atanacio – Aggravated Assault-Date/Family or Household Member/With Weapon
- Lowery, Dennis Ray Dakota – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under the Age of 14
- Bolin, Jason James – Assault/Family Violence
- Keaton, Brad Wayne – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Frazier, Priscilla Lea – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Yeager, Jacob Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Jones, Samantha Michelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Sanchez, David – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Harrison, Tyler Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Frazier, Mitchell Anthony – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Pagan, Robert Lloyd – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Andress, Craig Stephen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Alvis, Christine Fletcher – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Wyrick, Forcie Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Wyrick, Forcie Lee – Money Laundering
- Carr, Bobby Joe – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Odell, Linda Kim – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Perry, Larry Darnell Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Gongora, Jeremy George – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Payne, Aniyah Lorieal – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Hayden, Charles Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Hudson, Antonio Delavette – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Hudson, Antonio Delavette – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Moore, John Robert – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions, less than $2,500
- Stewart, Dewun Phillip – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Stewart, Dewun Phillip – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Carter, Bryan Devon – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- McCullough, Jessie Leo Jr. – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- King, Harold Winston Jr. – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Anderson, Aaron John William – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ingram, Louis Sherman III – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Kennedy, Bradley Wayne – Assault/Family Violence
- Cline, Dylan Trey – Assault/Family Violence
- Cline, Dylan Trey – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Cline, Dylan Trey – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Nizamani, Rizwan Ahmed – Assault on a Public Servant
- Nizamani, Rizwan Ahmed – Deadly Conduct-Discharging Firearm
- Benavides, Yexis Estrada – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Escalante, Daniel – Aggravated Robbery
- Franklin, Chase Daniel – Assault/Family Violence and Burglary of a Habitation With Intent to Commit Other Felony
- Stevens, Johnny Quinn – Assault/Family Violence
- Diaz, Marcus Anthony – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under the Age of 14
- Minx, Jimmy Clay – Attempted Escape While Arrested
- McCaig, Lucas Jai – Attempted Escape While Arrested
- McDaniel, Alvin Leroy III – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Umamzor-Mejia, Rogen Damian – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Deaton, Travis Sherman – Fraudulent Possession of a Controlled Substance/Prescription
- Cruz, Melanie Lea – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Arredondo, Marcos Aaron – Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility
- Arredondo, Marcos Aaron – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- McMichael, Jonathan Walker – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Banning, George Norwood III – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Simon, Lee Allen Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Moomey, Joshua Allen – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Moomey, Joshua Allen – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
- Narvaez, Michael Angelo – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Brandon, James Albert – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Pennington, Mark Edward – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Marshall, Rodney James – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- James, Jordy Tremell – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Acevedo, Davian Jordan – Theft of Property
- Maddox, Christopher Andrew – Theft of Property
- Robbins, Isaiah Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle