Liberty County indictments for March 2021

With the COVID-19 pandemic waning, the Liberty County Grand Jury is meeting once again to decide on indictments against persons accused of crimes in Liberty County. Here are the indictments for March 2021:

  • Miller, Robert James – Assault/Family Violence
  • Bermea, John Anthony – Assault/Family Violence
  • Goodwin, Michael Wayne – Assault/Family Violence
  • Jennings, Warren Keith – Assault/Family Violence
  • Graham, Quincy – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

  • Martinez-Saldana, Atanacio – Aggravated Assault-Date/Family or Household Member/With Weapon
  • Lowery, Dennis Ray Dakota – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under the Age of 14
  • Bolin, Jason James – Assault/Family Violence
  • Keaton, Brad Wayne – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Frazier, Priscilla Lea – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Yeager, Jacob Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Jones, Samantha Michelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Sanchez, David – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Harrison, Tyler Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Frazier, Mitchell Anthony – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Pagan, Robert Lloyd – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Pagan, Robert Lloyd – Possession of a Controlled Substance

  • Andress, Craig Stephen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Alvis, Christine Fletcher – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wyrick, Forcie Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wyrick, Forcie Lee – Money Laundering
  • Carr, Bobby Joe – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Odell, Linda Kim – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Perry, Larry Darnell Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Gongora, Jeremy George – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Payne, Aniyah Lorieal – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Hayden, Charles Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Hudson, Antonio Delavette – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

  • Hudson, Antonio Delavette – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Moore, John Robert – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions, less than $2,500
  • Stewart, Dewun Phillip – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Stewart, Dewun Phillip – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Carter, Bryan Devon – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • McCullough, Jessie Leo Jr. – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • King, Harold Winston Jr. – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Anderson, Aaron John William – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ingram, Louis Sherman III – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Kennedy, Bradley Wayne – Assault/Family Violence
  • Cline, Dylan Trey – Assault/Family Violence
  • Cline, Dylan Trey – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

  • Cline, Dylan Trey – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Nizamani, Rizwan Ahmed – Assault on a Public Servant
  • Nizamani, Rizwan Ahmed – Deadly Conduct-Discharging Firearm
  • Benavides, Yexis Estrada – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Escalante, Daniel – Aggravated Robbery
  • Franklin, Chase Daniel – Assault/Family Violence and Burglary of a Habitation With Intent to Commit Other Felony
  • Stevens, Johnny Quinn – Assault/Family Violence
  • Diaz, Marcus Anthony – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under the Age of 14
  • Minx, Jimmy Clay – Attempted Escape While Arrested
  • McCaig, Lucas Jai – Attempted Escape While Arrested
  • McDaniel, Alvin Leroy III – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Umamzor-Mejia, Rogen Damian – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Deaton, Travis Sherman – Fraudulent Possession of a Controlled Substance/Prescription
  • Cruz, Melanie Lea – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Arredondo, Marcos Aaron – Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility
  • Arredondo, Marcos Aaron – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • McMichael, Jonathan Walker – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Banning, George Norwood III – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Simon, Lee Allen Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Moomey, Joshua Allen – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Moomey, Joshua Allen – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
  • Narvaez, Michael Angelo – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

  • Brandon, James Albert – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Pennington, Mark Edward – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Marshall, Rodney James – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • James, Jordy Tremell – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Acevedo, Davian Jordan – Theft of Property
  • Maddox, Christopher Andrew – Theft of Property
  • Robbins, Isaiah Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

