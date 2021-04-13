Liberty County indictments for March 2021

With the COVID-19 pandemic waning, the Liberty County Grand Jury is meeting once again to decide on indictments against persons accused of crimes in Liberty County. Here are the indictments for March 2021:

Miller, Robert James – Assault/Family Violence

Bermea, John Anthony – Assault/Family Violence

Goodwin, Michael Wayne – Assault/Family Violence

Jennings, Warren Keith – Assault/Family Violence

Graham, Quincy – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Martinez-Saldana, Atanacio – Aggravated Assault-Date/Family or Household Member/With Weapon

Lowery, Dennis Ray Dakota – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under the Age of 14

Bolin, Jason James – Assault/Family Violence

Keaton, Brad Wayne – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Frazier, Priscilla Lea – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Yeager, Jacob Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jones, Samantha Michelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sanchez, David – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Harrison, Tyler Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Frazier, Mitchell Anthony – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Pagan, Robert Lloyd – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Pagan, Robert Lloyd – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Andress, Craig Stephen – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Alvis, Christine Fletcher – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wyrick, Forcie Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wyrick, Forcie Lee – Money Laundering

Carr, Bobby Joe – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Odell, Linda Kim – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Perry, Larry Darnell Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Gongora, Jeremy George – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Payne, Aniyah Lorieal – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Hayden, Charles Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Hudson, Antonio Delavette – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Hudson, Antonio Delavette – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Moore, John Robert – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions, less than $2,500

Stewart, Dewun Phillip – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Stewart, Dewun Phillip – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Carter, Bryan Devon – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

McCullough, Jessie Leo Jr. – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

King, Harold Winston Jr. – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Anderson, Aaron John William – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ingram, Louis Sherman III – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Kennedy, Bradley Wayne – Assault/Family Violence

Cline, Dylan Trey – Assault/Family Violence

Cline, Dylan Trey – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Cline, Dylan Trey – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Nizamani, Rizwan Ahmed – Assault on a Public Servant

Nizamani, Rizwan Ahmed – Deadly Conduct-Discharging Firearm

Benavides, Yexis Estrada – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Escalante, Daniel – Aggravated Robbery

Franklin, Chase Daniel – Assault/Family Violence and Burglary of a Habitation With Intent to Commit Other Felony

Stevens, Johnny Quinn – Assault/Family Violence

Diaz, Marcus Anthony – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under the Age of 14

Minx, Jimmy Clay – Attempted Escape While Arrested

McCaig, Lucas Jai – Attempted Escape While Arrested

McDaniel, Alvin Leroy III – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Umamzor-Mejia, Rogen Damian – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Deaton, Travis Sherman – Fraudulent Possession of a Controlled Substance/Prescription

Cruz, Melanie Lea – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Arredondo, Marcos Aaron – Prohibited Substance/Item in a Correctional Facility

Arredondo, Marcos Aaron – Possession of a Controlled Substance

McMichael, Jonathan Walker – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Banning, George Norwood III – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Simon, Lee Allen Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Moomey, Joshua Allen – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Moomey, Joshua Allen – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Narvaez, Michael Angelo – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Brandon, James Albert – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Pennington, Mark Edward – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Marshall, Rodney James – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

James, Jordy Tremell – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Acevedo, Davian Jordan – Theft of Property

Maddox, Christopher Andrew – Theft of Property

Robbins, Isaiah Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

