Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 12, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 12, 2021:

Duke, Jaycee Evelyn – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Duplechein, Tanya Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear

Perez, Arturo Daniel – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Escobedo, Jose Alfredo Becerra – Driving While Intoxicated

Cooke, Lauren Michele – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Helmuth, Valerie Kristine – Public Intoxication

Alexander, Katherine Elizabeth – Public Intoxication

Tucker, Jason Robert Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Watson, George Byron Jr. – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Garcia, Charlie Dalton – Possession of Marijuana

Taylor, Edgar Earl – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Criminal Mischief

Watson, Terry Richard – Possession of Marijuana

Adams, Brian Robert – Possession of Marijuana, Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Appear-County Civil Service Subpoena

Todd, Jalyn Ahmari – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

