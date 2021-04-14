Murder investigation underway in Dayton

A 62-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his own daughter at his home on the 100 block of CR 6507 in the Winter Valley Subdivision in Dayton. The murder was reported to authorities around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 14.

According to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the victim is Dennis Claude Huff and the alleged murder suspect is Huff’s daughter, Lauren Gayle Huff Prather, 35, of Waskom, Texas.

Prather was taken into custody without incident at a residence in Crosby later Wednesday morning. Knox said investigators have recovered a weapon they believe was used in the shooting.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Billy Knox (pictured) and the LCSO Criminal Investigation Division are investigating a murder in the Winter Valley Subdivision in Dayton. A man was fatally shot in his home and his body was discovered on Wednesday morning, April 14.

The call to authorities was made by Huff’s son, who dialed 911 stating that his father had been shot, Knox said.

“The caller advised that his sister had shot their dad. When deputies arrived at the home, they noticed an open window and saw a couch inside with blood on it. Deputies made entry and found the victim,” Knox said.

The motive for the alleged murder is unknown at this time, he added.

Prather is facing a murder charge and is in the Liberty County Jail. Information on bond is not available. The jail also has not posted her mugshot at this time.

The murder is being investigated by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers, and is being assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office.

Trooper Hebert carries equipment to a crime scene in a home in the Winter Valley Subdivision on Wednesday.

