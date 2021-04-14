Tony Trung Nguyen, 40, of Oak Island, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2021, in Anahuac, Texas. He was born on April 18, 1980, in Houston, Texas to Sau Nguyen and Mai Huynh. Tony graduated from Anahuac High School, class of 1998. He worked as a contract welder for many years in the oil and gas industry. Tony was laid off shortly after the pandemic began, allowing him the opportunity to do what he enjoyed most, fishing, crabbing, and working in the family’s business.

Tony was a hard worker, he was quiet yet comical and he adored his children and everyone around him. He was a dedicated father and family man who will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Tony was preceded in death by his brother Tam Nguyen. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children Tru Nguyen, Ethan Nguyen, and Adalynn Nguyen; his parents Sau Nguyen and Mai Huynh; his siblings Dao Nguyen and Tuan Nguyen; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Davis Tran, Wilson Tran, John Huynh, Kevin Duong, Thanh Huynh, Paul Tran, Luong Nguyen, and Phuoc Nguyen.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11am until 5pm, on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will be held at 11am, on Friday April 16, 2021, at Sterling Funeral Home. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

To send flowers to Tony’s family, please visit our floral store. https://www.tributeslides.com/embed/CFSIFRAM/xaa5430/11a71305545x60a0

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

