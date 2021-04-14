Clarence “Allen” Barrow, 81, a lifelong resident of Hankamer, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 12, 2021. Allen leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of fifty-nine years, Bobbie Nell Barrow; his sons Chris Barrow and wife Darla of Winnie, Texas and Dean Barrow and wife Cara of Hankamer, Texas; his grandchildren Cade Barrow and wife Haylea, Abby Moor and husband Halley Moor, Jr., Lauren Fisher and husband Brandon, Dillon Barrow, Apolonia Carrera, Meredith Rubion, Andrea Garcia and husband Nick, and Bethany Hankamer and husband Jett; his great-grandchildren Preslie Moor, Rori Stevens, Halley Moor, III, Lane Hoffpauir, Tyler Stevens, Payton Hoffpauir, Tate Moor, Cash Barrow, Carter, Rylinn, Journey and Callen Fisher, Camilla Barrow, Demi, and Noah Garcia, Easton and Owen Hankamer; his two brothers George Curtis Barrow and wife Barbra of Hardin, Texas and David Barrow and wife Pat of Hankamer, Texas; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents George Curtis Barrow, Sr. and Katherine Blackwell Barrow; his great-grandson Asher Hankamer; and his sisters Sissy Barrow, Maxine Abraham, Linda Leist, and Sue Bradley.

Allen was born on October 3, 1939, in Hankamer, Texas where he attended school and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Anahuac. He was a former member of Sweet Home Baptist Church in Hankamer. Allen worked as a saddle maker at Harmon Saddles from 1957 – 1975. He was extremely talented with leather and was a master artisan when it came to making saddles. Allen even built a custom saddle for President Lyndon B. Johnson. In June of 1975, he went to work for Chambers County as the road and bridge superintendent where he remained until his retirement in 1997.

Allen was a founding member and a former volunteer of the Hankamer Volunteer Fire Department. He was instrumental in supporting the local 4-H, Anahuac FFA, and the Chambers County Youth Project Show (YPS). His contributions to the community will be forever remembered by so many.

Allen pursued many interests, some of which included his passions of hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed gardening and loved all animals. Each year Allen could hardly wait for deer season to come around and he was a master butcher who made excellent sausage with hog and deer meat. He loved to share his homemade jerky with others in the community. Allen’s most treasured hobby of all was spending time with his grandchildren and family. He adored his grandchildren immensely and treasured his time with them always. Allen will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Cade Barrow, Lane Hoffpauir, Dillon Barrow, Jimmy Abraham, Guy Williams, Bobby Jobes, and Robert Fontenot. Honorary pallbearers are Don Harmon, Billy Devillier, Robert Nagel, Don Brandon, and Gilbert Speights.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11am, on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Hankamer Community Fellowship, 2858 FM1663, Hankamer, Texas. A funeral service will follow at 12pm, with Pastor Len Shoemaker officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Barrow Cemetery in Hankamer.

