Raymond Gulfery Bryant, 60, of Batson, Texas passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at his home. Raymond was born March 7, 1961 in Camden, Arkansas to parents Elbert Stokes and Carolin Marie Bryant.

Raymond was a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, and friend. He grew up in Daisetta, Texas and was the youngest of four siblings. He was an animal lover and cherished his fur-babies. He loved to have a good time with family and friends and would rarely turn down a trip to go fishing. Raymond enjoyed doing puzzles, eating, and riding his bike around town.

Raymond was preceded in death by his mother; his wife of twenty-two years Cynthia Kathleen; brother Elbert Norman Bryant and nephew Lawrence Bryant. Raymond is survived by his father; sister Jacqueline Burton; brother Charles Bryant; nephew Ambrose Costanzo; niece Nacole Costanzo; niece Jessica Landers and husband Jonathan.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Charles Bryant, Ambrose Costanzo, Jose Flores, Joe Abamovich, Jock Wickersham, Jacqueline Burton.

Services

Visitation Sunday

April 18, 2021

5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Sterling Funeral Home Dayton

602 N. Main St.

Dayton, TX 77535

